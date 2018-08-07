Jim Ross Doesn’t Get Portraying Brock Lesnar as Having No Respect For WWE

– Jim Ross appeared on WrestleZone Radio and discussed WWE’s booking of Brock Lesnar heading into SummerSlam. You can see the highlights and audio below:

On WWE deciding to portray Lesnar as having no respect for WWE: “In hindsight it’s easier for us all to judge, myself included. Everybody likes to be a Monday morning quarterback and since we are recording this on Monday morning… I guess it’s quarterback time. I would not have taken that approach. I do not believe in doing a negative sell. I just don’t think you get anything out of it. I think it’s the wrong kinds of emotions that you are attempting to create. I believe that, in my view, I would have taken a different route. That doesn’t mean that their route is wrong it just means that I don’t get it yet.”

On how he sees the storyline going: “I am assuming that something is going to be settled at SummerSlam. It’s certainly building a lot of interest, anticipation and armchair booking. Maybe we’ll look back and say, “The damn thing worked.” It’s something I would not book because of the simple fact that somebody is using a negative.”

On his philosophy toward booking: “I say the same thing about Bobby Lashley and when his MMA record was basically just scoffed at on WWE TV and didn’t mean anything. I totally disagree with that. I learned that from Bill Watts a long time ago. Even if we got an enhancement guy on tv to take care of somebody and get somebody over. Even if their body looked like they’d delivered a litter of pups, it didn’t matter because if they weren’t good and didn’t have some redeeming qualities as a wrestler then why would they be on Midsouth Wrestling? You want to give somebody some credibility without it becoming eye rolling. You want the guy who goes over to have beat somebody of some regard. If they are total unknown and they look like shit that doesn’t know how to work and blah blah blah… I am a big believer in positive selling. The Bobby Lashley thing and the Brock Lesnar thing wouldn’t be something that personally I would do. That doesn’t mean it can’t work.”