Jim Ross Says He Doesn’t Have Much Time Left on His AEW Contract

In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Fightful), Jim Ross noted that he doesn’t have much time left on his AEW contact, which he initially signed back in 2019. He previously announced he was taking time away from the company due to a black eye and possible concussion he suffered after a fall.

Ross said: “I will be back. I will continue working. My contract with AEW is still in place. I don’t have a lot of time left on it, but I’ve got enough. I’m not concerned about that. Either I’m retained, or I’m not. I’m just gonna take it a day at a time and see how it works out. But I enjoy working for AEW. It’s fun to be part of a startup. I said that when I was hired. It’s great to see all these young guys start to come into their own, and I’d love to be there for the rest of the journey to help guide them along the way, almost in a talent relations type situation. I enjoy helping these kids.“