Jim Ross Doesn’t Think He’ll Return For Mae Young Classic

– Jim Ross discussed the possibility of returning to the announce booth for WWE at the second Mae Young Classic on his latest podcast. You can see highlights below per WZ:

On whether he’ll return to do announcing for the Mae Young Classic: “I don’t have any idea. I would think not. I would assume that if I were going to be involved again that I would have already been contacted and I don’t say that out of – I’ve got plenty to do. I’m very busy; but, I don’t think I did my best work on that project. There were a lot of things that made it challenging to do one’s best work; but, the best effort was there. The results weren’t as good as I hoped they would have been on my end. People say, ‘Well he didn’t have a real good outing.’ They’re probably right. The other thing is the WWE has a lot of good young guys that need work and they’re never gonna get better if you don’t put them in a position to sink or swim. You’ve got proven commodities there; but, you’ve got also some depth issues. I think Tom Phillips would be a great choice to do the Mae Young Classic. He certainly could use more reps. Mauro [Ranallo] doesn’t; but, he’d do great, my gosh. The guys that are there, they’re staffed. They don’t need me to help and I understand that. I’ve got no problem with it. I really don’t. I’m staying busy enough.”

On his upcoming sequel book to Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling: “I met with my writing partner, the brilliant Paul O’Brien. We hooked up in Limerick and there we had a meeting and I had a brewski. We had a great talk and we’re going to do a sequel to Slobberknocker. I don’t know the name of it yet. We haven’t got that far; but, we’ve worked out in theory that we’re going to do the second book and now there’s a whole lot of groundwork to get together. Paul and I will join up in Los Angeles, probably some time this summer to hatch out our strategy. We’re picking it up chronologically after I came back from the second bout of bell’s palsy and call the Austin/Rock WrestleMania match at 15. Boy, we cover a lot of ground after that. So we had a huge meeting and it’s gonna be good. The book’s gonna be dynamic. I think it’s going to be the most familiar territory for fans today, more than our first book, which is still doing great….[Stu Hart] made me tap one time in his basement, the Dungeon. That will be in our next book Paul and I are gonna write, I’m sure.”