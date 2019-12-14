Jim Ross Sends Words of Encouragement to Piper Niven Following Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis

– As previously reported, NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven revealed that she has Bell’s Palsy. Later on, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW announcer Jim Ross, who also suffers from the condition, responded to Niven’s announcement and sent her some words of encouragement via Twitter.

Jim Ross wrote, “You look great, young lady! Bell’s palsy is just another bump in the road for you. I’ve had it three times and our only option is to fight through it. Stay positive. You have a bright future.” You can check out that exchange below.