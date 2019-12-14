wrestling / News
Jim Ross Sends Words of Encouragement to Piper Niven Following Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis
– As previously reported, NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven revealed that she has Bell’s Palsy. Later on, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW announcer Jim Ross, who also suffers from the condition, responded to Niven’s announcement and sent her some words of encouragement via Twitter.
Jim Ross wrote, “You look great, young lady! Bell’s palsy is just another bump in the road for you. I’ve had it three times and our only option is to fight through it. Stay positive. You have a bright future.” You can check out that exchange below.
You look great, young lady!
Bell’s palsy is just another bump in the road for you.
I’ve had it three times and our only option is to fight through it.
Stay positive. You have a bright future. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/F3XV4jgaYt
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 13, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green Has More to Say On Fans Chanting For Zack Ryder During Her Matches
- Note On What Will Happen To The Hart Foundation After Teddy Hart’s MLW Release
- Austin Aries Discusses Why Jim Cornette Dislikes Him, Cornette Telling Story About Aries Taking Bump That Made His ‘D*ck Not Work’
- Jim Ross Discusses Bob Holly Attacking Rene Dupree For Real During WWE House Show Match, The Issues Between The Two, If Holly Is A Bully