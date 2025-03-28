Jim Ross Endorses AEW To Sign Gail Kim

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed whether he would be surprised to see Gail Kim in AEW after her TNA Wrestling departure and more. Here are the highlights:

On whether he would be surprised to see Gail Kim in AEW: “No. And I would endorse that. If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, ‘Go for it.’ Because she’s very, very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She’s very good at working with talent. So no, I’m a big Gail Kim fan and she should not be unemployed for long in my world.”

On if John Cena would get more heat if he doing his promos in front of US audiences: “It might be even hotter. Might be even hotter, I’m not sure, but it might be even hotter. It’s just my guess. So we’ll see how it all works out, but they’re doing a nice job in maintaining the heat and the heel side of this matter. And I don’t know, I think maybe — I think you’re just getting a continuation of what the fans are believing and feeling, and that is seen as a heel. It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s a different deal. So it’s — have at it. I think it’s good. Changing it up, refreshing things, freshening things up is always a good thing. And we’re seeing that right now that they’re going with this freshened up John Cena. A new coat of paint, shall we say. But it’s pretty cool. I like it.”

