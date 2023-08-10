Jim Ross Enjoyed His Return To AEW Collision Last Week

Jim Ross made his return to AEW last week, calling the action in the main event of last Saturday’s AEW Collision. In the latest episode of Grilling Jr (via Fightful), JR spoke about his Collision appearance and working with Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness.

He said: “It was great. It was absolutely great. You always wonder if you can maintain your timing and how you’re gonna fit in with two new guys, Ian [Riccaboni] and Nigel [McGuinness]. I had fun working with those guys. They did a good job. They’re prepared, they’re unselfish, they listen. That’s one of the key things about announcing is listening to your partner or partners so that you can connect the dots and not leave someone hanging. So I had fun. I had a good time. The match that we had, CM Punk and Ricky Starks, with Steamboat, was excellent.”