Jim Ross Is Excited to Work With AEW, Says He’ll Always Be Grateful to Vince McMahon

– Jim Ross spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his AEW signing and more. Highlights are below:

On leaving WWE and joining AEW: “I’ll always be grateful to Vince McMahon for 26 memorable years in WWE. However, now is the time to begin a new phase of my journey and to continue the love affair that I’ve always had with pro wrestling.”

On doing commentary for AEW: “I’m back in the game. I still believe I have value in the job that I love, and the folks at AEW agree.”

On his excitement toward his new gig: “Helping create a new brand with AEW is heart-pounding. I can’t wait to prepare. I’ve always believed I had some gas left in the tank, and today I believe it more than ever. I can’t wait to get started with this fresh and vibrant new company. Business is about to pick up.”