Jim Ross On What to Expect From His WrestleMania Weekend Show, Talks Moving Podcast

– Jim Ross spoke with WrestleZone Radio for a new interview promoting his Slobberknocker Sessions show in New Orleans on April 6th. Highlights are below:

On Paul Heyman buying the audience sushi at JR’s New York City Ringside show during the SummerSlam 2017 weekend: “That’s Paul being Paul. Paul and I go back a long way. When Paul came over from ECW nobody wanted anything to do with him, specifically the booking committee. I did what they thought was a magnanimous gesture and took Paul off their hands and made him my broadcast partner. The booking committee was ecstatic because they didn’t think they had to deal with him anymore. I’ve been a fan of Paul’s skill and am proud I helped get him on national TV before anyone else. I think the world of him. He’s a brilliant guy. He’s like all of us, we’ve all matured a little bit in our old age. We’ve all said and done things in our careers that we all wish we could take back but he’s in a good spot right now. He’s the best talker in the business and on that night in New York City he kind of went into business for himself. I didn’t know that he was going to go off and talk about my wife Jan as much as he did, I appreciated it but it kind of took me off guard and made it hard for me to keep my composure. He’s just a lot of fun. We didn’t go over anything or anything, nothing.”

On what fans can expect from his Slobberknocker Sessions show: “It’s going to be intimate so fans can ask their questions and not feel intimidated or lost in the shuffle. It’s probably going to be the most unique show, hopefully, that people will see in New Orleans during WrestleMania weekend. Simply because of the nature of the fact we are only selling 100 tickets and that includes all of the stuff we’ve included in that. It’s going to be a fun time. I always look forward to WrestleMania and this show is definitely part of that.”

On moving his Ross Report podcast from PodcastOne to WestwoodOne: “I thought it was time, for a lot of reasons. From what I read there are some issues internally with PodcastOne. That’s something that made me uncomfortable. I was there, I did over 200 shows there and started my podcasting career there. I have no regrets in that regard. I wanted a new start, I wanted to improve the show and I wanted to be somewhere where they had the man power, resources and, most importantly, the inclination to want to make my show better. I am really blessed. WestwoodOne is owned by Cumulus Broadcasting. That’s over 400 radio stations. When we negotiated our deal there is a potential radio component in our arrangement with WestwoodOne. I may be doing some more things for their company. Maybe on the Westwood One Sports side or something with Cumulus on a bigger scale. It just gave me more chances to grow with some really young and exciting people running WestwoodOne.”