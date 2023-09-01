Jim Ross Expected MJF To Turn Heel At All In

In a recent statement on Grilling JR, AEW’s Jim Ross shared his thoughts on what he found surprising at AEW’s All In event in London (per Wrestling Inc). Ross explained that the finish of MJF and Adam Cole’s match didn’t take the turn he had expected and praised the design and execution of the story that saw Friedman and Cole finish out the night as allies. You can find a few highlights on the subject and listen to the podcast episode below.

On what he expected going into the match: “That surprised me a little bit, as a matter of fact, in the way he retained. I thought MJF would go back to the villain side. I thought he would turn heel again … So that surprised me that that did not occur. But they did tell a great story.”

On the quality of the story as told: “I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop and MJF to hit him with a nut shot or something like that. It never came, which I think is a mark of good booking, a little offspeed pitch there. So those two delivered, and here’s the other thing folks you have to think about, how great this match was. We’re all bragging on it, we’re all excited about it, but it was the last thing of the night. They followed everything. So I think those two guys deserve a big pat on the back and any kind of praise that we could heap upon them, we should.”