Jim Ross On His Experience at AEW All In, Says He Called Most of the Matches He Wanted

In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Fightful), Jim Ross spoke about his experience at AEW All In and noted that he was able to call most of the matches he wanted to. Ross was only on call for around half of the show.

He said: “I got to the stadium on Sunday afternoon, our call was at 11, I went over at about one. Shortly thereafter, I got my assignments on what I was going to do, and it was the first four matches, but it included Punk and Joe, which I was really excited about. It included Kenny’s match, it included FTR and Young Bucks. It was great. I got lucky and I got to call the matches that I specifically hoped that I would. If I picked all the matches, the only thing I would have added was the main event [MJF vs. Adam Cole] because I love those kind of matches with strategy, counters, gameplans. I did my matches, I hopped into a car, went back to the hotel and I had a link to the show and I watched the rest of the show in my hotel room on my iPad.“