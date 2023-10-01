– During the latest edition of Grilling JR, AEW broadcaster Jim Ross discussed Bryan Danielson and why he’s one of the top attractions of AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jim Ross on Danielson: “I think anytime Bryan Danielson is the feature attraction it’s something to look forward to. He’ll set the bar high, he being Bryan Danielson. He’s red hot, man. He’s red hot, and his match with Zack Sabre Jr. should be textbook.”

Ross on Danielson being the MVP of AEW: “He’s probably the most valuable player in AEW right now, at least in my opinion. Not that we don’t have other MVPs, but he’s really taken up a huge leadership role. That’s why I’m so blessed to be on Collision because that’s the Bryan Danielson show. It’s great because he brings maturity, ideas, and a spirited core. He’s very important to everything that we do, on Saturday night especially. Bryan is really one of the best. I don’t know who is a better worker in the world than Bryan Danielson right now. We’re lucky to have him, and I love for him to be around. We talk every Saturday. We talked about this idea or that idea. It’s refreshing. It’s a breath of fresh air, to say the least.”

Danielson will be in action later tonight at AEW WrestleDream, facing Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles match. Danielson will be wrestling in his home state of Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view at 8:00 pm EST.