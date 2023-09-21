– During the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcast Jim Ross explained why he prefers a quarterly pay-per-view schedule for wrestling, and why he preferred that format for AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jim Ross on why he prefers a quarterly pay-per-view event schedule: “I liked the old format because it gave companies, whoever they were, opportunities to build and to build the anticipation for that pay-per-view and that investment that the fans need to make to enjoy it, you gotta buy it. I think the economy dictates a lot of that. You got to have a great attraction. Attractions sell pay-per-views, Conrad. It’s that simple. It’s not the second match on the card, third match, it’s what’s on the poster so to speak.”

On why it worked better for AEW: “I like the fact that at one time, we were able to build stories and strengthen them so that there is more of a desire to buy and to watch. You got to change with the times, I get that, and I have no problem with that either. I just think the storytelling realm of pro wrestling, we’re better off with the opportunity to build. It looks like you’re right, the trend is going to be that of monthlies. If you’re creative enough to build a good story for monthlies, more power to you because it creates more paydays. I’m a big fan of building the story, or building the anticipation for the story type situation.”

AEW is holding its next pay-per-view event, WrestleDream, on Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, Washington. Including Full Gear in November, AEW will have increased the company’s pay-per-view output to seven for 2023.