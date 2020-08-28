In the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the first TLC Match involving Edge and Christian, the Hardy Boyz, and the Dudley Boyz at SummerSlam 2000, concerns with the amount of potential risks in the match, where the PPV ranks among the best SummerSlam shows ever, and much more. You can read his comments below.

On why the TLC Match at SummerSlam 2000 was so special: “The precedent hasn’t been set yet. It was not overplayed, it was new. So, trying to imaginee beforehand what these guys were going to do in this match was next to impossible. Because quite frankly, they overachieved to the most amazing level that I can remember ever. Again, it was a match that was new and fresh. You had three teams that were very talented and very hungry. They all realized that they were in a position on a major show to be extraordinary and making lasting memories. Again, as I said earlier, none of us realized this TLC match was gonna spawn a brand. Because again, what do you base it on?”

On concerns of the talent taking too many risks: “The only thing you worry about in those two scenarios is are they willing to take too much risk to where the risk/reward factor is out of proportion. As the head of talent relations in managing and paying these guys, you didn’t want to lose them. They’re not gonna make any money if they’re on the injured reserve list. So my concerns were ‘I hope they come out of this son of a bitch healthy.’ And luckily, they did that. It’s obvious they were gonna be sore. You don’t learn what these guys did in wrestling school. They went to a whole different level. I was proud of those guys. I saw things in that match I’d never seen before. For a guy like Lawler and myself, to see things in a wrestling match that we’d never dreamed we’d be seeing, it was pretty damn special.”

On the TLC Match helping SummerSlam 2000 rank among the all-time great SummerSlam shows: “Thumbs up without a doubt. And again, because of the ladder match being so spectacular, being fresh and new, you could see the hunger on the face and the sparkle in the eye of these three teams finally getting a chance to prove what they always believed they had, and that was main event level abilities. They could create a match of their own – it wasn’t a Texas Death Match, it wasn’t a Tornado Match, anything that had already been done. It was brand new and they had a blank canvas in which to do their painting. That match alone will always rank this SummerSlam – I can’t think one off the top of my head that has impressed me more. I thought it was a good card, good show, the storytelling leading up to the main event was good. I thought it was a hell of a show, and the crowd was amazing. It’s so important to have that big crowd there, so emotionally invested. I just thought that match alone made this show extraordinary special to me.”

