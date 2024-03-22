Jim Ross Is Glad To See Rock Back in WWE, Talks Rock’s Rivalry With Triple H

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE star talked about The Rock’s feud with Triple H, criticism of having The Rock on WWE TV, and more. You can see some highlights below:

On fan criticism of having The Rock back in WWE and it always being a good thing to have him: “Absolutely. Golly, it’s hard to read comments from those that criticize Rock’s return and how he returned, et cetera, et cetera, ad nauseum. But stop to think about that. You’re the booker or a booker. If you’re running the show, and you get an opportunity to retain the services of the Great One, then you don’t even think about it. It’s not hard, that’s a very easy decision to make. So I’m glad that he’s back. He seems to be having a good time. He certainly seems to be steering his own ship, and I have no problem with that.”

On The Rock vs. Triple H rivalry in 1998: “Yeah, it was exciting. It was exciting, because we got another one. We got another gimme, you know. We got another one that’s a no-brainer. Triple H and Rock, two smart guys. They knew what the hell they were doing. A lot of times, they booked their own stuff. They invested in their own stuff. So it was almost like you wanted — me sitting in my office saying, ‘Well, I don’t have a problem with this. ’cause this is going to sell tickets, and draw money. But it’s like, ‘Wow, here we go again. We got something else that people want to see. And we have two talents who want to work with each other.’ So it worked out well, man. They had some classics.”

