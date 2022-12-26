Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg Being Bitter Towards Wrestling in 2003, Being Reluctant to Give Part-Time Deals

On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including the reluctance to give a part time deal and if Goldberg was bitter towards the business. Some highlights are below.

On being reluctant to give part-time deals: “Vince was reluctant to break from the mold, shall we say. I had a good argument as regarding the dates because I was working with Barry Bloom the agent.. He couldn’t deny he couldn’t disagree with my concept. You know the object is to get Goldberg over to get him over he has to have consistent television exposure. Does that mean every week? Does that mean two segments a week? Is it every other week? I don’t know the exact answer and neither does he or anybody else because it’s a matter of what’s going to click, but every contract that I remember negotiating had that dialogue in it. The other aspect about alienating the locker room was also an element of reality. You didn’t want to bring him in because everybody knows that if he comes in he’s going to be making big money. More than likely much more than they. I think it was a good argument. I thought I’d argue that we could win it just it just made sense. I’m not so sure he got what he wanted and I’m not so sure that we got what we wanted but I think in the business world that’s called compromise.”

On if it was apparent Goldberg was bitter towards the business: “Yeah, it was apparent. I think he didn’t enjoy his stay there by and large. We just fall back on the old argument ‘Yeah, but he made a lot of money.’ The older I get the less I’m believing in that axiom. It’s not all about the money. I mean, I said many times when people say it’s not about the money it’s all about the money. We were close to making his dreams come true, so to speak, on the money. But, we got to have you around enough to get you over so we can maximize our investment in you and you can make more money.”

On Goldberg talking to Vince McMahon at Curt Hennig’s wake: “I think a reconnection is a good term.. I didn’t attend that wake and not for any personal reason. Somebody’s got to stay back to the house and answer the phone, I guess. I like Curt, he was funny as hell. He just, he never grew up. What a talent. I had fun broadcasting with him he was very good. He learned a lot from Heenan. Because, he grew up watching Heenan in the AWA… A wake is much like a wedding and as much as that you kind of lower your guard and you get up behind the curtain step out and share what you feel.. I don’t remember all the imaginations of the conversation, but I do remember conversations were held. It showed Goldberg just how badly Vince wanted him on the team.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.