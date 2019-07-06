Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson Set for Live Grilling JR Podcast in August

– Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be bringing a live edition of Grilling JR to Charlotte, North Carolina after The Gathering event. The live podcast event is set for August 17. The show will be held at the Hilton Charlotte University Place at 9:00 pm local time. Here’s an official description:

The legends of wrestling yesteryear return to Charlotte this August for the GATHERING! On August 17th you’ll have your chance to meet dozens of legends for pictures and autographs and that night there will be a Supercard Rumble Event of live wrestling matches. Immediately following the matches, join Good Ole JR for a trip down memory lane with Conrad Thompson steering the ship to discuss Jim’s life in the wrestling business. From Leroy to Watts to Herd to McMahon to Khan, JR has seen it all and this is YOUR chance to pick the brain of the incomparable Jim F’N Ross!

VIP Meet & Greet to follow Grilling JR LIVE!

Doors open at the conclusion of the Supercard Rumble matches.

Sauce, Books, 8x10s, and more will be available for purchase.