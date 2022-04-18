Jim Ross On Hangman Page’s AEW World Title Run, Wheeler Yuta Becoming ‘Made Man’ In Jon Moxley Match

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Hangman Page’s AEW World title run, Wheeler Yuta’s rise in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Hangman Page’s AEW World title run: “I’m not in any hurry to take it off Hangman Page. He’s getting better and better every time, and the things he’s done on TV the past couple of weeks – run-ins, talking, interacting – he’s shown a huge improvement in his game. He’s in great shape, he looks good, he’s healthy. I’m not in any hurry for Hangman Page to lose. If it does come his turn, we have plenty of guys – we haven’t gotten Kenny Omega back. He’ll be back at some point in time when he gets healthy. There are guys we haven’t even talked about lately – [Miro], Samoa Joe, there are a lot of guys who would be good champions. Our cupboards are not bare. Tony Khan has done a hell of a job amassing this roster, and a lot of guys could feel that title role without missing a beat. We have a lot of talented guys here and all of them are still of the mindset that being a champion in your company and being anointed the No. 1 guy is a very big deal.”

On Wheeler Yuta’s rise in AEW: “He had “it” when he was working with Moxley and bleeding like a pig. I loved his body English, and he became a made man that night on Rampage. It was really, really good. The kid has a bright future ahead of him. He’s like a lot of those younger guys who are smaller, and he has to continue to hit the gym hard and work on his development and physique. Not that he has a bad physique, he just needs to bulk up a little bit, and that’s easily done with nutrition a workout regimen that is prepared for that. But he made a name for himself that night, and he impressed the hell out of me. He’s really a nice young man and very polite. He has good parents and was well-raised. He’s not an idiot backstage. He’s a good businessman, and for a young kid to have those traits, it’s pretty damn impressive because you know how much he’s gonna get better. It was a big week for Wheeler Yuta. He saw the possibility, everybody in our company saw it, and the fans saw it. Now, it’s up to Wheeler to continue to carry that ball.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.