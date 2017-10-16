Jim Ross Is Happy to See CM Punk Fight Again, Doing More NJPW Commentary This Week

– Jim Ross posted his latest blog in which he discusses CM Punk training to fight again in MMA, his upcoming NJPW work and more. Highlights are below:

On CM Punk training to fight again: “I’m happy CM Punk is going to fight again, because that’s what he loves to do and we all should have the courage to follow our own dreams, no matter if others think we’re nuts. Trust me, I know of what I speak on this one.”

On a new WWE tryout: “Former OU American defensive tackle Tommie Harris told me that he is going to go through a WWE tryout in the future. I think that it may be more for the marketing experience than a tryout would normally produce as Tommie supports many charities and this could be in conjunction with one of them. Tommie played for OU and the Chicago Bears, among others, at approximately 300 pounds and he’s now 235. Tommie is now 34 and was a multiple time All America and then played in 3 NFL pro bowls. ”

On his NJPW work: “Headed to LA this week to voice over NJPW bouts for AXSTV. Remember that our work on AXSTV for NJPW airs Friday nights Josh Barnett and me.”