Jim Ross On Hardy Boyz Being Greatest Team Ever Developed In WWE, Wanting To See Jeff Hardy In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed The Hardy Boyz being the greatest team ever developed in WWE, his advice to Jeff after his WWE release, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on The Hardy Boyz being the greatest team ever developed in WWE: “The Hardys are the greatest team ever developed in WWE. Think about it. I’m not talking about Arn and Tully or the Dudleys, some of those other great teams that came through there, but they were teams when they got there, a lot of them. Matt and Jeff came in wearing their own homemade wrestling tights that they sewed with their own sewing machine. I just love the story and I love their enthusiasm and their youthful passion. I don’t think there’s ever been a better tag team that’s developed in WWE than The Hardys. I hope that someday they go into the Hall of Fame [in WWE]. I don’t know how that’s going to happen or work out because Jeff leaving, unfortunately, but they deserve accolades because WWE has never developed a better tag team, homegrown, than the Hardy Boyz, in my opinion.”

On his advice to Jeff after his WWE release: “We don’t know all the details. So we all rush to judgment that it’s probably the worst-case scenario, and I don’t know that to be true. I don’t know the particulars of this matter. Look, I’ve had more one-on-one talks with Jeff Hardy than maybe anybody in the business. I know of which I speak on this one. He’s got a good heart, he’s got a good soul, but he’s had some weaknesses that he’s had to deal with. If he called me and said ‘Give me some advice,’ I’d say get healthy, enjoy your family, finish your Christmas shopping, and enjoy the family at the holiday. Appreciate what you’ve got. Count your blessings. That’s what I’d say to him.”

On wanting to see Jeff in AEW: “I hope one day he’s wrestling for AEW. It’s a no-brainer. Can you imagine The Young Bucks and the Hardys? The Hardys and The Lucha Bros? The Hardys and FTR, the battle of North Carolina? I’m all about this stuff. There’s a year right there easy. When the lay of the land is conducive, Tony Khan has proven time and time again he’s got a great eye for talent and he’s still a fan. We don’t have to do it today, but somewhere down the road, that would be the thing to do, and it would help the tag team scene immensely.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.