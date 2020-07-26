wrestling / News
Jim Ross Traveling Back to Jacksonville for AEW
July 26, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared a tweet today, showing him traveling back to Jacksonville, Florida for this week’s AEW programming.
Jim Ross wrote, “Heading back to #Jacksonville soon for more @AEWrestling this week! Gonna be hard for talents to follow #FallsCountAnywhere bout but that’s the challenge. Bravo to @youngbucks and #ButcherBlade! Cowboy hat face.”
Heading back to #Jacksonville soon for more @AEWrestling this week!
Gonna be hard for talents to follow #FallsCountAnywhere bout but that’s the challenge.
Bravo to @youngbucks and #ButcherBlade! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/N6sVRJDmMZ
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 26, 2020
