Jim Ross Traveling Back to Jacksonville for AEW

– AEW broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared a tweet today, showing him traveling back to Jacksonville, Florida for this week’s AEW programming.

Jim Ross wrote, “Heading back to #Jacksonville soon for more @AEWrestling this week! Gonna be hard for talents to follow #FallsCountAnywhere bout but that’s the challenge. Bravo to @youngbucks and #ButcherBlade! Cowboy hat face.”