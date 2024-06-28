wrestling / News

Jim Ross Says He’s Heading To AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

June 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Ross AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Jim Ross says he’ll be at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday. The AEW announcer took to Twitter on Friday to give fans an update, noting that he will be in New York for the PPV.

JR had revealed earlier this week that he went to the emergency room for an overnight stay due to some difficulty breathing, but noted he would “be okay.” He wrote on Friday:

“Flying to NYC Saturday for #ForbiddenDoor

Wouldn’t miss it @AEW”

