Jim Ross Says He’s Heading To AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
June 28, 2024 | Posted by
Jim Ross says he’ll be at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday. The AEW announcer took to Twitter on Friday to give fans an update, noting that he will be in New York for the PPV.
JR had revealed earlier this week that he went to the emergency room for an overnight stay due to some difficulty breathing, but noted he would “be okay.” He wrote on Friday:
