Jim Ross Provides Health Update, Unsure When He’ll Make AEW Return

Jim Ross has provided a new health update, noting that he’s feeling good but is unsure when he’ll return to AEW. JR has been away from TV while dealing with health issues, and he gave a new update on his Grilling JR podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how he’s feeling: “I’m good, Connie. Feeling good. Medicals are doing good, blood sugar is coming down. Those nightly insulin shots I give myself in my fat ass stomach, I got plenty of territory hidden for that needle not to go in the same place twice. My blood sugar, which is a huge issue, that’s what’s retarding the healing of my leg, the blood sugar. So it’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t. So I’m getting an MRI next week to make sure that there’s no damage to the bone in my leg, just as a precaution. You know, I don’t want to deal with bone cancer, for God’s sake. We’re pretty sure that ain’t gonna be the case. So we’ll get an MRI next week just to bring that to a close. I’ll give you an example. Two weeks ago, my blood sugar was 300. That’s death material, I was told. Ignorance is bliss, sometimes. Then, three to four days ago, my blood sugar was 100. So it’s coming down. Now, it hasn’t stayed at 100. is still in the low 100s, the goal is to get it under 200 and keep it there.

“I’m good today and I might be good tomorrow. It’s just I’m not good all the time and I want to be good all the time,” he continued. “So it’s a lot of moving parts, Connie. I really do appreciate all the fans on social media. Because I read the tweets or the Xs or whatever we call them today. I really appreciate the support. It’s heartwarming, it’s heartwarming. It is meaningful. I’m not bullshitting nobody. I don’t bullshit nobody on the show, or anywhere. Anytime else I keep from it. Sometimes my frigging mouth gets me in trouble, but it’s just being honest. So that’s where I stand. Good news on more fronts than not. The medicines that have been prescribed to me are working. Mentally, I feel like I’m back in the hunt. competitively.”

On when he might be back on AEW TV: “I have no idea what my future is at AEW. I have no clue. To be very frank about it, I’m not worried about it, yay or nay. I mean, my work should stand on its own after 50 years, for God’s sake, I mean, seriously. So sometimes I worry too much. I think it’s just a matter of being an alpha male and wanting to do whatever it is on my terms. I understand that’s not always possible, but I do appreciate all the feedback is is very meaningful to me.”