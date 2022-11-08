Jim Ross Drops Hints About Working With Dark Side Production

Jim Ross spoke recently on Grilling JR and revealed that he would shortly be interviewed by Vice TV for what appears to be a developing episode of Dark Side of the Ring (via Wrestling Inc). No official announcements from Vice TV have manifested to date, but Ross’ comments support the idea that another season of the series is currently in the works. You can read a highlight from Ross below.

On the subject of his interview with the Vice TV team: “Oh, by the way, I’m going to do something with Evan [Husney] and those ‘Dark Side’ guys … on the [Junkyard] Dog. And probably of all the people living that went through the entire era, I might have a unique outlook on it. So we’re gonna record that here in the next few days — talk about Dog’s career, what he meant to that company, to that territory, and to that part of the country. So I’m glad to be doing that with those guys.”