Jim Ross Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In WWE, Says Hogan Didn’t Trust

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed his professional relationship with the late Hulk Hogan, describing him as paranoid, insecure, and challenging to work with. Here are the highlights:

On his relationship with Hogan: “My career, even though it’s 50 years in the making, I didn’t have a long-standing thorough relationship with Hogan. My biggest experience with him was late in both our careers. And when he came back to WWE, he was unique to work with. Because he just didn’t trust anybody about anything. Which I found to be so ironic, because he could name his shots. He was the guy, but he didn’t act like he was the guy sometimes. He acted very paranoid and very scared of the future. And I always wondered why that was way.”

On it not being fun to deal with: “He was not fun to work with, in my opinion. And I hate to speak ill of the dead, if that is speaking ill of the dead. But he wasn’t fun to work with… well, he didn’t trust anyone, Conrad. He thought that everyone had an ulterior motive. And that was out to get him.”

On Hogan’s trust issues with him: “I don’t know why I would have went to the trouble of negotiating with him, which is another adventure, or anything like that. He was more concerned, seemingly to me — now this is just my opinion. He was certainly more concerned about creative and how he was going to be used than the money he was offered on his contract, being a member of the team, all that stuff. It’s just — something that wasn’t working there. And part of that I surmised at the end of the day was that he just didn’t trust.

“And like I said earlier, he was the greatest babyface in history. And we’ve all got our favorite babyface, and mine’s Stone Cold. I wouldn’t trade Stone Cold for Hulk Hogan, but I’m probably stupid. Because Hogan’s a landmark, established worldwide, has a worldwide name identity. He still does. We’re seeing that now. We’re talking about him a [week] after his passing. He had nothing to be paranoid about. You know, he was always second-guessing.”