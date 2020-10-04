Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Not Wanting To Lose WWE Title To Bret Hart, Why They Could’ve Had A Great Match

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Hulk Hogan not wanting to lose the WWE title to Bret Hart, why they could’ve had a great match, and much more. You can view his comments below.

Jim Ross on how Hulk Hogan not wanting to lose the WWE title to Bret Hart: “I think that maybe Hogan still perceived Bret as the tag team specialist with the Anvil and the Hart Foundation and he didn’t want to lose to a much smaller tag team guy. I can see old school guys thinking that, and Hogan was an old school guy. He was territory guy. He had a lot of those old school principles in his mindset. I think what happened, and this is my own opinion, along the way after Hogan won the title, there became an impasse on money. I think that’s when Hogan decided ‘I’m not gonna stay for that type of deal.’ To get the title back off of Hogan and get it back in control of McMahon and company, they did the thing at King of the Ring. So the possibility of Hogan losing to Bret at SummerSlam was completely irrelevant. He was no longer there. So I think that’s what happened.

On how a Hulk Hogan vs. Bret Hart match could’ve unfolded: I’d like to believe – I really would – I believe that Bret Hart and Hogan could’ve had one hell of a match. We saw what Hogan did with Rock at WrestleMania X-8. He’d had back surgeries and he wasn’t the same dude physically because of the wear and tear on his body. But I thought he and Rock had a great match, the people bought it, and that’s what matters. Based on that, looking back at the potential of a Bret Hart/Hulk Hogan match, I believe as a fan and somebody that’s made a living in this business since the mid-70s, they could’ve had a hell of a match and had a great rivalry. Bret could be a subtle heel and Hogan could be a subtle heel if he wanted to. Bret could do things that were rugged. I really missed out because I was hoping that match would’ve happened. I thought it would’ve been an art-form. I was looking forward to seeing it as a fan, but it just didn’t happen.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.