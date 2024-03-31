Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin & The Rock Requesting He Call Their WrestleMania 15 Match

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star talked about the WWE Title match between The Rock and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 15. Here are the highlights:

On Steve Austin and The Rock wanting him to call their WrestleMania 15 main event: “All right with the world, Conrad, on that illustration. There’s another reason you don’t quit. Another reason you don’t give up in the fight. It’s another reason you don’t unsaddle your horse and put it in the barn, and call it a career. That’s how I look at it. I use every simplistic metaphor I can. But that’s kind of where I’m at right now with that.

“So yeah, that was a surprise. I didn’t ask too any questions. You’re not bringing me down there to be an usher because I got a nice suit. So I was happy for the heads up, and happy to do any assignment that I was assigned. Especially that main event. You know, I signed both of those guys. They’re both friends of mine. They’re both valued talents. It was good for me to call their match, for me and for them. Because they knew that I was going to have an emotional attachment to their presentation. And I wonder today if today’s announcers still make that emotional attachment to the majority of their matches. I don’t know how you could, to be honest with you. But Austin and Rock were a different situation. So I really, that was a very — I’m sure the next call, when I hung the phone upm I called Jan and said ‘Hey, look, we’re going to Philly.’ It was a week later, she’s got to get close to where. [Chuckles] So anyway, I was very blessed to get that call.”

On having a crisis of confidence appearing on camer after his Bell’s palsy bout: “Ah, probably. Close enough. Subconscious, insecure, ‘Why me, poor me.’ Blah, blah, blah. So when I got to Philadelphia, I wasn’t really thinking about my face. Because how many times are we on camera anyway? So, I made it through. And we told a great story with those two studs. It worked out really well. They were very happy with my work.

“And they also had a big hand in Vince making that call. They wanted me to call their match. And I took that as a tremendous ‘Atta boy, we appreciate you. Go do this show like you can do it.’ And that’s what we tried to do. And it worked out. I thought we had a nice match that night to call.”

On The Rock’s feud with Mankind putting Rock on the map: “I agree. Yeah, I agree. Because Mick was established. He was a recognized global star. He was unusual, unique. And I thought he brought the best out in the Rock. And into the Rock’s credit, being a green guy, he didn’t miss a beat. He didn’t miss a beat, because — Dwayne has always been really smart. I talked about that before here. You know, he had a great way of forecasting. He had a great way of asking the right questions. So yeah, it was good, man. I was very happy with that match. And that program. It helped Rock immensely. So maybe Mick doesn’t get the credit that he deserves, but in any event, he was a key cog in developing Dwayne Johnson.”

