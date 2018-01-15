Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Confirmed as Announce Team For 25th Anniversary Raw

– It’s official: Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler will be back at the commentary both for the twenty-fifth anniversary edition of Raw. You can see video below of Mike Rome making the announcement that the two will serve as the announce team for the Manhattan Center portion of next week’s special Raw broadcast.

Lawler and Ross were previously confirmed for the show, but their roles had not yet been made official. Other returning legends announced for the show include Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL, Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The New Age Outlaws, “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Ted DiBiase, Teddy Long, The Godfather, Brother Love, The Boogeyman, Sgt. Slaughter and John Laurinaitis. Eric Bischoff is reportedly set to appear as well.