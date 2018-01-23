WWE News: Pic of Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler Asleep During RAW 25, Steve Austin Trashes Mike Rome In RAW Fallout Video, RAW 25 Attendance

– As we reported earlier, many fans in attendance at the Manhattan Center portion of RAW 25 were frustrated with the long stretches of no live action where fans were left to watch the Barclays Center portion of the show on the video screens. They weren’t the only ones bored during the downtime. Here is a photo of Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler asleep between Manhattan Center segments.

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler appear to be falling asleep at the Manhattan Center. pic.twitter.com/vigtA8zMBA #WWE #RAW #RAW25 — NoDQ.com – WWE News (@nodqdotcom) January 23, 2018

– Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke with Mike Rome in the below RAW Fallout video following his appearance on RAW 25 where he opened the show and hit Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon with Stunners. In the interview, Austin says he was a big part of the Attitude Era and how it feels good to be back on RAW and talk to some of the new Superstars. He said the show feels like a big family reunion and he is proud to be part of it. Austin then calls Rome a chump and tells him to do his homework when Rome didn’t have more questions ready. Austin then rips into Rome for not having more questions ready for him.

– The announced crowd for RAW 25 at the Barclays Center was 15,990. No attendance number was announced for the Manhattan Center.