Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler to Serve as Greatest Royal Rumble Announce Team

– Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler are set to be the announce team for the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia. Lawler revealed the news on his Dinner With the King podcast (per PWInsider).

The event will feature the first-ever fifty-competitor Royal Rumble match and is part of the company’s deal with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The event will also feature seven championship matches, including the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Cruiserweight Championship.

The show is reportedly set to air on the WWE Network.