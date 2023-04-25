wrestling / News
Jim Ross Visits With Jerry Lawler, Gives Update On Lawler’s Health
Jim Ross recently visited with Jerry Lawler and gave an update on the latter’s health following his stroke. As reported in February, the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a stroke and has been recovering since. JR posted to his Twitter account on Monday to note he spoke with Lawler for an hour, writing:
“Had a great one hour convo today with @JerryLawler who’s recovering from the affects of a stroke.
Jerry’s voice seem to get stronger the longer we spoke.
The King will undergo a procedure next week to help his situation”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lawler as he continues to recover.
Had a great one hour convo today with @JerryLawler who’s recovering from the affects of a stroke.
Jerry’s voice seem to get stronger the longer we spoke.
The King will undergo a procedure next week to help his situation. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/P68MooccB3
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 24, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Speculation Regarding Triple H Announcement on Raw
- Jesse Ventura Cites The Circumstances That Halted His Pursuit Of WWF World Heavyweight Title
- Dax Harwood On Why He Didn’t Discuss WWE-Saudi Arabia Plane Incident On His Podcast
- Note On Where Rumored AEW Saturday Show Is Expected To Air