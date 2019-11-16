Jim Ross Says The Reason Kevin Sullivan Doesn’t Have A Booker Job Might Be Because People Think He’s a Satan Worshipper

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross was asked by Conrad Thompson why about why he thinks Kevin Sullivan does not currently have a booker job in wrestling despite all of his experience. Ross said that he thinks the reason for that is because people still associate him with his satanist gimmick, along with his old age. Highlights are below.

On how his satanist gimmick may be one of the reasons Kevin Sullivan doesn’t currently have a booking job: “There’s a couple of things it might be. The residual effect of the satan thing. People think he’s a satan worshipper.”

“They think the image that he projected was based in some loose form of truth, that somewhere in his background, he actually believed, he was like an atheist, and he’d like to talk about the devil and all these satanic things. Again, he was working, that was a gimmick, that was a gimmick, but you’re, it’s incredulous that somebody is saying this to you, you don’t believe me, I know that, I can tell that right now, you don’t believe me, but the deal is, Conrad, the naïveté in WCW in that era was amazing. You just wouldn’t believe how amazing was. People were so naive with a lack of product knowledge. But I think, that’s one reason. It’s not the reason.”

On how he thinks the main reason Sullivan doesn’t have a job in wrestling is his age: “The reason is his age. I’m 67, I think Kevin is a little older than me. The age grabs people, bites people in the ass now days. We found our fine audience, the young audience, 18-49, lot of those young men, are, they’re impatient, and they don’t trust us older guys, they just don’t. I see it every day online. It’s the way it is.”

