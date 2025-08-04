Jim Ross On The Kliq: ‘They’re All Unselfish’

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed how unselfish The Kliq (Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Triple H) were, and they helped to elevate Sean Waltman’s career. Here are the highlights:

On the group and Waltman working with Nash and Michaels in September 1994: “They’re all unselfish. They had an affinity for Sean [Waltman]. They wanted to help him get over. They knew how much he wanted it and how hard he worked. So I think it was a great honor to those guys that they were able to put together a match with Sean. And being involved, that was just terrific. They told a great story. They’re fundamentally sound. The commentary said the right things, and Sean delivered. So it was good stuff. We need to see more of that. Guys sometimes are too selfish with their own causes, and those fellows are not. They knew why they were there, and they knew who they were trying to get over, and Sean was the guy, and they were successful in that. So hats off to those dudes.”

On Bret Hart’s role in Waltman’s rise from a match in July 1994: “It was a great performance with both guys. It also showed you how open and giving Bret Hart was in helping develop Sean Waltman. I think that it was just a great service to the wrestling business because Bret helped put Sean on the map, and he gave him a chance to shine, and Sean did shine, and it was good. It was really good. There were a couple of those matches, Bret [and] Razor, they helped to ignite Sean. They helped to underscore his talent.”

