Jim Ross Gives Latest Update On Health Status

Jim Ross has provided the latest update on his health status as he recovers from the fall he suffered last month. JR discussed his status on the latest episode of Grilling JR, noting that he’s been making progress in recovery.

“It’s been good,” he said (per Fightful). “The chiropractor visit has been very well-timed. I got another one later today. I’m sore as hell. I feel like I got beat up, with just pushing and prodding and twisting and so forth. But I’ve gotten some good, timely relief on the sciatica, which is a bitch. Those of you who have had to experience know exactly what I’m taking about. I went like three days, I couldn’t walk. I crawled or I limped, or I pulled myself here or there. I got me a walking stick, goddamn, I hate that.”

He continued, “So anyhow, it’s better. My radiation wound seems to be healing, but it’s just so slow. They’re very concerned about infection, which I don’t want to get that infected because that’s not good business. So I’m on some heavy ass antibiotics. One more treatment today, then I’ll fly back to Jacksonville on Thursday as we’re talking here today, and move on. So it’s all good.”