Jim Ross Gives Latest Update On His Health

Jim Ross gave fans a new update on his health as he takes time off from his AEW duties. Ross has been off for the past week-plus as he gets doctor-recommended rest to let his leg heal from the fall he suffered in June, and he gave a new update on Grilling JR. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his health: “[I] had a busy week at the doctors, and trying to get all these little things taken care of. They’re not little things if you let them go. Anyway, I’m getting better I think.”

On letting his leg heal up during his time off: “Then we will just move on, you know, and hopefully it’ll work out. I had a long doctor’s meeting yesterday — over two hours — so just trying to get better … Getting old is the s***s.”