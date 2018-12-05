Jim Ross Likes the Idea of Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey For WrestleMania Main Event

– Jim Ross spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and talked about the possibility of a Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey main event at WrestleMania. Ross said that he likes the idea and believes it is the right choice for the top match on the card.

“I would be very comfortable in booking Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey in the main event at WrestleMania,” Ross said. “I wouldn’t be offended if they added Charlotte to that match, but right now, Becky and Ronda would be my match on top. That’s the hottest thing they have going right now.”

He added, “Right now, none of the men are red hot. You can’t say that about the women. They have captivated the attention of the fans. There is no male red hot enough to make me want to supersede putting them above Rousey or Lynch in the main event at WrestleMania. WWE can also market to the outside world that this is the first time in history that women are going to close the show. That is an amazing opportunity, and these women would be pioneers for the company.”