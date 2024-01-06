Jim Ross Likes Samoa Joe as AEW World Champion

– During Grilling JR, WWE hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Samoa Joe becoming AEW World Champion. Joe beat MJF to win the title last weekend at AEW Worlds End. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jim Ross on Samoa Joe: “Joe’s been, over the years, he’s proven to be very durable, and his work is believable, so I’m a big Samoa Joe proponent. He’s the right man for the job, it seems like. He can have good matches with just about anybody, as a babyface or a heel, which is important, to have the ability to dance with different partners. So I like that move.”

On Joe becoming AEW World Champion: “I like the fact that Joe’s the champion, and I like the fact that he has the ability to work with just about anybody, and he is a veteran. He provides leadership, physicality. You can’t see through this work. He’s strong in that regard. So good for him. Good for Joe. He’s the kind of guy you want to be pulling the wagon, not only because he’s strong enough to pull the wagon, but he’s smart enough as a veteran to make it work for him and the company.”