Jim Ross Praises Logan Paul: ‘I Think He’s Overachieved In WWE’

On a recent episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE star talked about Logan Paul’s WWE progression and Stephanie McMahon. Here are the highlights:

On Stephanie McMahon’s surprise WrestleMania appearance: “I liked it. The crowd liked it; that’s why you kind of judge it by. Did the live audience responds to it in a favorable way? And I thought that they did. It was a nice surprise to start out the second night of WrestleMania.

“You know, she played a big role in WWE. Especially during my era, the Attitude Era. She was — at times, she could easily be considered the second-best heel in the company behind her dad. So she contributed immensely. So I’m glad that she was there and she looked great. You can tell she’s been working out. God damn, she’s got bigger biceps than me. That’s embarrassing. But it was good. It was a welcome surprise without question.”

On Logan Paul’s WWE success: “I think he’s overachieved. I’m pleasantly surprised at how much Logan Paul has developed. I don’t know who behind the scenes is coaching him, working with him. Don’t know, but he’s pretty extraordinary. For somebody who’s had 12 matches to perform at the level that he has — he’s in great shape, takes amazing bumps. He’s easy to dislike, just like I told Paul Heyman one time… I’m a Logan Paul fan. I think they gotta keeper right there. And the fact that he’s not wrestling every week on Raw or Smackdown is probably very, very smart. Inadvertently maybe? I don’t know. But it’s very smart that ee’s not being overexposed while he’s getting his wrestling boots laced tight and getting used to the format, protocol, so forth. Hell of a performer. I’ll tell you that, he’s a helluva performer.”

