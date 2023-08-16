– During a recent edition of Grilling JR, AEW’s Jim Ross discussed filming his sitdown interview with Kenny Omega airing on tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights(via Fightful):

Jim Ross on filming tonight’s interview with Kenny Omega: “I went to Daily’s Place, ironically. I hadn’t been to Daily’s Place in months and months, after being there for every week for seemingly forever during the COVID piece of business. We filmed the interview with Kenny Omega, which I thoroughly enjoyed. I love doing these sit-down interviews. It was just so refreshing and something different. We don’t have a script. We had an outline of things that we wanted to address, so that was really cool.”

His thoughts on the piece: “Then of course the obligatory bad guys made their presence felt on the empty stage there at Daily’s, and all hell broke loose. It was a real good piece of business. I was very pleased to be a part of it. I think the fans are going to thoroughly enjoy it, unless you don’t like seeing Kenny Omega get the shit beat out of him, and that’s exactly what happened. For those that haven’t seen it, I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but it’s worth going out of your way to make sure you see it because it was really compelling.”

Ross’ interview with Kenny Omega will air later tonight on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. The broadcast begins at 8:00 pm EST on TBS. Tonight’s show is being held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.