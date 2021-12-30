wrestling / News

Jim Ross Makes Return On AEW Dynamite (Clips)

December 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Ross Goldenboy AEW Fyter Fest

Jim Ross made his return to commentary on this week’s New York Smash episode of AEW Dynamite. JR returned to the commentary table on this Wednesday’s show, and you can see a couple of clips of his return below.

Ross has been off TV as he underwent treatment for skin cancer. He announced earlier today that he is cancer-free.

You can see our live coverage of tonight’s show here.

