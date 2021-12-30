wrestling / News
Jim Ross Makes Return On AEW Dynamite (Clips)
December 29, 2021 | Posted by
Jim Ross made his return to commentary on this week’s New York Smash episode of AEW Dynamite. JR returned to the commentary table on this Wednesday’s show, and you can see a couple of clips of his return below.
Ross has been off TV as he underwent treatment for skin cancer. He announced earlier today that he is cancer-free.
You can see our live coverage of tonight’s show here.
Welcome back @JRsBBQ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tKSCCLxmGl
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021
Boomer Sooner 🤠 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tUjvEEz8i2
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021
