Jim Ross on Which Matches He’s Looking Forward to at Double or Nothing, If He Ever Wanted to Manage

– Jim Ross answered some fan questions during his latest Jim Ross Report podcast, including which matches he’s most looking forward to at Double or Nothing. Highlights are below:

On if he ever considered working as a manager: “No. Not no, but hell no. I could not compete with the likes of Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, Gary Hart, could I go on and on? J.J. Dillon, on and on and on. Just wasn’t my thing. I knew where my calling was, I knew if I was gonna make it in this business, I knew what role it was going to be. And that was doing play-by-play. And least, that’s my thought on it. But along the way I had some great mentors who taught me the wrestling business. And I will be forever indebted to those guys. But no, I never had any desire to be a manager. Too damned much work, man. You get sweaty, bloody, beat up. It’s like being married.”

On what match he’s most looking forward to at Double or Nothing: “Well, I’m looking forward to a lot of things. I’m looking forward to working with Alex Marvez and Excalibur. Because we know we’re gonna be under a microscope. We know that a lot of fans are gonna be hanging on every word we say and waiting for somebody to make a mistake. Looking forward to that challenge. I gotta believe that Omega and Jericho will be a classic and probably close the show. I’m guessing that. The Rhodes’ match, Dustin vs. Cody, has more intangibles and more authentic reality-based content than probably anything I’ve called in years. They’re nor ‘Rassling Brothers.’ They have the same father. And that might be where some of their issues started. So I’m looking forward to Dustin and Cody a lot. Adam Page, sheesh. Him and PAC, they’ll kill it. The Young Bucks, their tag team match. Gonna be amazing. Everybody’s gonna get a chance to open eyes with a brand new company. So there’s a lot of matches that are pivotal. Not one match is a placeholder, and not one match is for, ‘Just take it easy out there tonight.’ It’s gonna be fun.”

