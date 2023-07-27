Jim Ross Says He May Return To Commentary For AEW Collision

In the latest episode of Grilling Jr (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross said he’s been talking to Tony Khan about a return to commentary for AEW Collision after his recent hiatus. Ross took time away after suffering a fall last month, although he’s said he’s doing better. Ross noted that nothing is official about his return, however.

He said: “Tony Khan and I have talked about what I’m going to do going forward, and it looks like I’ll have a shot at getting back on Collision on Saturdays. That seems to be my destination, but that could change. I just know that it’s going to be a huge lifestyle change for me because those shows are live on Saturday nights. I’m gonna have to DVR my games. It’s going to restrict how many games I go to live. I’ve even thought about using Jacksonville as my secondary home, which it hasn’t been because of my doctors down there. Instead, I’ve had to come back to Oklahoma, and they’ve got good doctors here. I actually think Collision fits my skill set. If I could have called that CM Punk – Samoa Joe match, I’d have been happy as a three-peckered goat.“