Jim Ross Recalls Feeling Misled by Kevin Dunn and ‘Pissed Off’ About WWE Moving Him To Smackdown In 2008, Telling Vince McMahon The Next Night How He Felt

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about how unhappy and misled he felt after WWE decided to split him up with Jerry Lawler and move him to Smackdown at the 2008 WWE Draft. Ross had written before the draft that he didn’t want to leave RAW. During the broadcast, cameras cut to Ross when his move was announced and Ross looked surprised and upset. Ross wrote after the move that he was not told in advance that he would be moved and he considered quitting the company after the show. On the podcast, Ross says he felt misled by WWE producer Kevin Dunn and describes meeting with Vince McMahon the next night and telling him how he felt.

On feeling misled by Kevin Dunn: “My being angry, and I don’t know if anger is the only word I would use to describe this thing, I felt like I was a little betrayed. But the bottomline was, the night before the draft, sitting in the hotel bar in San Antonio, the quote unquote TV hotel, where the staff and talents were staying. I go down to the bar, because we get in there on Sunday, and I have a drink with Kevin Dunn, the executive producer. He’s a board member now, he’s had an amazing career there at WWE without a doubt. Very, very profitable. And we’re having a cocktail, which is not unusual the day before the show. We would talk OU football, he’s an OU football fan, been to my home with his sons, and Jan treated him like gold, as she should have, and she always would. And I said, ‘Hey Kevin, I got a question for you. Is there any thought being given to separating King and I on RAW?’ And he said, ‘God damn JR, give us more credit than that. We’ve got the equivalent of Madden and Summerall, John Madden and Pat Summerall, on our flagship show, why would we ever think of screwing that up?’ I said, ‘Well, I don’t know.’ He said, ‘Well, there is no reason’ type thing. So I kind of chalked it up that they’re not going to screw with us. Well, I was wrong.”

On if he thinks Dunn lied to him or didn’t know: “See I always believed that Kevin lied to me, but there’s also another side of the story to be objective, he may not have known. It may have been an overnight decision made by Vince [McMahon], he slept on it, got prodded, ‘Well JR said he didn’t want to go to Smackdown, oh God, we’ll show him that, nobody tells me what they’re going to do’, kind of shit. My anger was that, that I felt betrayed, and it would have been so simple for Vince to say, ‘JR, Vince needs to see you Monday afternoon.’ I go to Vince’s office, he says, “JR I just wanna tell you that we’re going to make some changes tonight, you may not like it, but let me tell you why we’re doing it, I’m going to move you to Smackdown to work with Foley, you guys got great chemistry, just want to freshen things up, we’re going to move Cole over to RAW to work with Jerry, I think it’ll be the right thing to do.’ But we didn’t have that conversation. It was all subterfuge all day. It was all, ‘Boy, is old JR going to be pissed off. I can’t wait to see the look on his face.'”

On how he wasn’t happy with the camera angle they used to show his face when they revealed his move: “And when we were sitting there at the table, the picture getting ready to come up, they moved the handheld camera man, all those guys by the way did a great job, loved those boys. They got right in front of me, like I was getting a mug shot for headline news about the serial killer. [Host Conrad Thompson says, “Clearly coming for a reaction shot”]. Bingo. The camera was in place in my face before the selection was announced. [Conrad: “So you knew.”] Of course. But I knew during the day, and where I was hard headed, and couldn’t believe the audacity that someone would want to break up Lawler and myself off the flagship show after what all we had put into it and helped build it and our voices are the soundtrack of that show for years, and some people say still is, I just, I had a gut feeling, because all the smarky-ass little writers, who all of a sudden became geniuses in the pro-wrestling business, they wouldn’t look me in the eye because their balls wouldn’t fit in a thimble.”

On feeling like the whole thing was a rib on him: “So the bottomline was, it goes back to one word, communication. If we had all communicated better, including me, I should have gone, knocked on Vince’s door, said ‘Vince, what’s the story tonight, am I leaving RAW, or is Lawler leaving, what’s going on? Can you shed some light to it?’ But I didn’t do that, I was defiant. I didn’t feel that I needed to ask that question because based on what Kevin Dunn told me the night before, what he said was logical. We got an established team, the two voices that the fans had lived through for years and years, and remember, my announcing just didn’t start in WWE, I had a following for a long time before I got there. I was in the business for 19 years before getting to WWE. And I was not always kind to them on air because that was the tone and the tenor of what we were presenting, rightly or wrongly, not endorsing it, that’s what it was. I think some of those words stuck, Vince probably never did like those, but none the less, if I had been more proactive, and we just communicated about it, then everything would have been different. I just felt like it was a rib on me, and to me, it was not rib material. And it still is to this day. I was pissed off.”

On meeting with Vince McMahon the next night at Smackdown: “Well, we shook hands. I had a new blue blazer on from Men’s Warehouse, looked pretty sharp. Looked like a chubby weatherman. As I recall, the first thing he said was, ‘I’m disappointed in you.’ I said, ‘That’s ironic, because I’m disappointed in you.’ ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Look, I’m sure you got good reasons to move me to the MyTV deal, and Smackdown, and I know corporately how important this television deal is to launch this second two hour, primetime show, I get that. And I appreciate the confidence that I can help a brand. But my point is, Vince, why couldn’t you have told me? Why did this have to be so clandestine? Why did it have to come off feeling dirty? Why, when I think about it, even to this very day, I want to shower? Why is it this way?’ Then, of course, ‘Well, we want to keep everything under wraps.’ I said, ‘Vince, who are you talking to here? Keep things under wraps? I’ve been keeping things under wraps here for years.’ And of course he gives me the, ‘I know, I know.’ So to me, it was the, ‘Let’s get a reaction out of JR, this is gonna be funnier than hell, he’s gonna hate this and we’re gonna love it.’ So that’s kind of how I looked at that. I said ‘I don’t understand.’ Well, ‘I’m sorry, whatever, but I did the same thing to my son-in-law, I changed his life all around.’ It’s like, ‘What? He’s making over a million a year because I signed him to his contract, sitting on a case in Evansville, Indiana, I know what he’s making. I was still doing the payroll even though your new head honcho of talent relations is supposed to be doing it, I’m still doing it, so how am I not a team player and how can I not have your confidence, and your trust? I don’t get it.'”

“The point is always going to be the same thing — why the cloak of darkness around this thing? I said, ‘Your writers knew, because they wouldn’t look me in the eye all day. Yesterday, in San Antonio, it was like I had the plague, they’re bad poker players.’ So, that’s my issue. Why did it have to be this way? ‘I sense, Vince, it was for your own enjoyment, and for the enjoyment of your sycophants that surround you.’ That’s what I said. I said, ‘I don’t think that was fair, I don’t think that was professional, and it was certainly unnecessary.”

