Jim Ross Thinks MJF vs. Kenny Omega ‘Delivered’ On AEW Collision

Jim Ross believes that MJF and Kenny Omega bet the high expectations for their match on last weekend’s AEW Collision. The two battled for the AEW World Championship on last Saturday’s episode, with MJF coming out on top. Ross spoke about the bout on his latest episode of Grilling JR, saying that the two had a lot to live up to and met the challenge.

“I thought it was an outstanding match, quite frankly,” JR said (per Fightful). “It told a good story. Made sense. Hard work. It just was a really good story I thought being told. I enjoyed calling it I was happy to be there certainly was a fun match to watch, but MJF and Kenny delivered.”

He continued, “They had a lot of pressure on them obviously, because expectations of that match were very high. So it’s all good. I enjoyed it. I thought it was a great outing for those dudes.”

MJF will next defend his title against Jay White at AEW Full Gear on November 18th.