Jim Ross On Montreal Ovation To Hulk Hogan On Raw After WrestleMania X8, Hogan Defeating Triple H At Backlash 2002

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Montreal ovation for Hulk Hogan on Raw after WrestleMania X8, Hogan defeating Triple H for the Undisputed title at Backlash 2002, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Montreal ovation for Hulk Hogan on Raw after WrestleMania X8: “They were emotionally invested, and that’s one of the better examples of the fans being emotionally invested and the show hasn’t even started. You’re getting this reaction on an entrance. So, it was pretty cool. I enjoyed that. I’d been to Montreal many times, but I’d never been to Montreal with that kind of reaction. It was very memorable and something I won’t forget.”

On Hogan defeating Triple H for the Undisputed title at Backlash 2002: “I thought Triple H did a marvelous job of pulling the wagon in that deal and leading the match and not calling any spots that Hogan couldn’t execute. We knew he was limited. Everybody knew he was limited at that stage of his life. It wasn’t so much that he was 48 years old, it was the fact that he had so many surgeries. Could his body withstand the strenuous nature of that main event slot? I thought Hogan did a good job in that situation. I thought that was all well and good. You’ve got to work with the talent’s strengths, and Triple H did a great job of making sure that Hogan stayed in his comfort zone to execute this match. Very classy by Triple H.”

On his thoughts on Backlash 2002: “Thumbs up, no doubt. All those famous names and historic names we’ll never see again in the ring was exceptional. It was a piece of time that was historic in nature. Was it the greatest pay-per-view ever? Probably not. Was it the worst pay-per-view ever? Absolutely not. I thought it was a good, solid show with a little something for everybody, and that’s what you try to accomplish.”

