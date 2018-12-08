Jim Ross On How Much He Earned Calling XFL

In an interview with WKYC Channel 3 – Cleveland (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross revealed how much money he earned calling games for the XFL during the sports organization’s first run. Here are highlights:

On calling XFL games: “I loved it. I had a blast. It was a lifelong dream, no kidding. I didn’t do it for the money. I made $1,500 a game, and ya know, we’d make five times that just by signing autographs. But I was doing a network game on NBC for $1,500. But I’m not complaining about that! That’s the thing to make clear. It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had. It was new and exciting.”

On all of his success: “It means I’m old and I got a lot of work. And I espouse to my theory of, ‘Don’t worry about the mules, just load the damn wagon.’ And they load the wagon up and I pulled it for a long time, since ’74, and I’m still doing some work in wrestling. And I’m still a fan; It’s wacky and it’s crazy. My dad told a friend of his one time, ‘My boy ran away from home and joined the circus and he never came home.’ That’s what he thought about wrestling at that point in time. It’s been a wonderful ride.”

On being named the 8th best sports duo announce team with Jerry Lawler by People magazine: “Here’s the irony of that. It’s flattering, obviously. My daughters loved it, ‘Hey, dad got a little accolade out of the wrestling world.’ Which is my point exactly – pro wrestling’s not a sport. Honestly, that’s just it. It’s theatrics with athleticism involved, no doubt. It’s not a sport. So how does two guys, two southern boys from Tennessee and Oklahoma, one with a cowboy hat and one with a crown, sit there every Monday night and some weeks do higher quarter ratings than Monday Night Football? People enjoyed our banter and we did it. They felt like we were real. And every broadcaster – any time you interact with the public, your secret to success is be real and true to yourself. Be what you are. And people love that.”