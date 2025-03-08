Jim Ross Names AEW’s MVP in Terms of Performances

On a recent episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his thoughts on the MVP in AEW in terms of performances, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, AEW Revolution, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Kenny Omega vs. AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita: “I think it’ll be a spectacular performance. And I think it will be a match where Kenny Omega wins. I’d love Takeshita. He’s just, he’s a made man. Kenny needs to get back in the groove and give us some of the head-turners, like, ‘Wow, what was that?’ ‘That was Kenny Omega, jeez. He’s really good.’ That’s what I’m thinking. It’ll be one of the matches of the night. But Omega gets his hand raised.”

Jim Ross on Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, Storm deserving an MVP award: “If you had an MVP award to give to somebody in AEW right now for performances in recent weeks, it would overwhelmingly be given to Toni Storm. She’s been the best performer I think in the company. And her young lady that she’s working with is right there with her, Mariah May. Mariah May has come out of nowhere, and she’s just here, and all of a sudden she’s a star. That’s hard to do.”

