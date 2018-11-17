Quantcast

 

Various News: Jim Ross Shares Photo of Graphic Injury After Fall, Vine’s ‘I’m Tyrone’ Wants a WWE Contract

November 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jim Ross

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared a rather graphic photo of his face after he took a rather nasty spill onto concrete this week. You can check out the tweet he shared below. Fair warning, the photo shows a rather graphic injury to JR’s face.

– TMZ released a video of Vine’s “I’m Tyrone” saying he wants to get a WWE contract. You can check out the video TMZ released below.

Jim Ross, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

