Jim Ross On Nigel McGuinness’ Potential Return to the Ring, Says He’s In Good Shape

Jim Ross recently weighed in on the possibility of an in-ring return for Nigel McGuinness, noting that his fellow AEW commentator is in good shape. JR weighed in on the possibility on a recent episode of Grilling JR, and you can see highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On McGuinness potentially wrestling again: “I’m not sure if he’s planning on a comeback somewhere down the road … but he looks great and he’s smart so who knows. I think he would be a great addition to the in-ring roster at some point in time, if he’s physically able to do so.”

On McGuinness’ wrestling talent and current health: “He was good, he still could be good. Again though, the missing ingredient is what took him out of the ring to begin with because he had a good career rolling. I can just tell you now, we dress in the same area and he’s lean, he’s in good shape, so I don’t know if that’s something to pay attention to down the road or not. He’s a great addition, a good hire, Tony Khan made a good hire with Nigel.”