Jim Ross Says There Are No Great Heels in Wrestling Right Now

– During the most recent ?Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about how he doesn’t see anyone who stands out as a truly great heel in the wrestling industry right now. Ross and co-host Conrad Thompson were talking about Canadian Stampede in 1997 and Thompson mentioned that they were coming off the Bret Hart/Steve Austin double-turn at WrestleMania 13 a few months prior and Owen Hart being the Intercontinental Champion, which got Ross on the topic.

“You had heels with heat,” he said. “You had heels that were over. You had heels that provided great dancing partners to their babyface adversaries. And tell me today in any wrestling promotion, that doesn’t have red-hot heels that are lightning rods. Who are those companies, and if they had that, how much better would that be? Well, we know the answer to both those questions. No wrestling promotion is doing a stupendous job of creating villains right now. Why, there’s a lot of reasons, but they’re just not doing it. Who stands out? Who stands as a legitimate — not potential, not ‘Well, he’s gonna be good someday’ — but today, a star bad guy, who is the straw that stirs the drink. And never let anybody convince you otherwise, folks. Because those great heels have a way of ingratiating themselves to a certain degree, but [also of] getting on the radar. So I don’t know of any heels in wrestling today, real heels, who are vividly on radar.”

He continued on, saying, “And maybe you’ll disagree, and that’s certainly your prerogative. I won’t curse you for disagreeing with me, for god’s sake. I’m just saying that you’ve gotta have more focus on becoming great heels, and we had — think about that. God dang, Conrad, think about this roster. Guys, where we had five guys in one group [The Hart Foundation] that in America were most of the money was coming from, were great villains!”

