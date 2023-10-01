Jim Ross Believes NXT is One of the Best Things WWE’s Ever Done

Jim Ross is a big proponent of how WWE has set up NXT as a developmental brand. JR weighed in on the Tuesday night brand on his Grilling JR podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the development of NXT: “I liked the concept a lot, and Hunter and I did talk about it. We both are big proponents of the Performance Center and getting more ring time for these talents and getting them involved, getting them in the ring, getting good teaching and coaching, coach them up, add some discipline, just a whole scenario, a whole feel. I think NXT is one of the best things that WWE has done because where are you going to get talents that are trained?”

On NXT developing stars for the company: “A lot of [coaches] have really contributed well and they’ve helped make the thing better. So I’m a big proponent. Triple H obviously was the brain, was the driving force behind getting the Performance Center up and running and producing talent. That’s the whole bottom line, is that how many stars did you produce? That’s the bottom line of that deal, and they’ve produced a lot of stars.”